'Elite' Star Julian Ortega Dead at 41, Collapses On Beach

Julian Ortega -- star of the viral Netflix show "Elite" -- has died ... collapsing on a beach in Spain and dying, despite lifeguards' best efforts, according to reports.

The actor passed away Sunday afternoon, according to The Sun.

Initial reports were that the actor drowned, but authorities clarified he actually went into cardiac arrest on the shore.

Lifeguards confirmed to a local outlet they attempted to revive JO for half an hour before he was pronounced dead on scene.

Julian rose to prominence on the Spanish drama "Elite" playing the manager of the restaurant "La Cabana" on the show in a handful of episodes back in 2018.

Ortega also has credits for other popular Spanish language shows like "4 estrellas," "The Countryside," "Untameable," "Velvet," "Nunc et in Hora," "Caronte," and more.

Julian was 41.