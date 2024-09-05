Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Dead After Boyfriend Fire Attack

Rebecca Cheptegei -- the Olympic distance runner who sustained burns on roughly 75 percent of her body after being attacked by her boyfriend -- has died at the age of 33.

The Uganda Athletics Federation confirmed the devastating news via X on Thursday ... saying, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence."

According to local authorities, Cheptegei -- who placed 44th in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics -- got into an argument with her partner, Dickson Ndiema, prior to the burning on Sunday.

Local police chief Jeremiah Ole Kosiom told media members that shortly after the quarrel began, "the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her."

Ndiema also received treatment at the hospital due to injuries he sustained in the attack.

Uganda Minister of State for Sports -- Peter Ogwang -- went to X to extend his sympathy to the family.

Cheptegei started her racing career in 2010 ... placing 15th in the U20 race at the 38th IAAF World Cross Country Championship. After finishing fourth in the 2022 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, she earned her way to Paris to represent her country in the 2024 Summer Olympics.