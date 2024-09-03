Bodybuilder Matheus Pavlak Dead At 19

Bodybuilder Matheus Pavlak -- who got involved in the sport to overcome obesity and miraculously transformed his body -- has been found dead at his home in Brazil.

He was only 19.

Pavlak died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack, according to reports.

In the wake of his death, the bodybuilding community is in mourning ... Matheus was one of the most inspiring athletes in the sport.

"In 2022 when we met, we aligned our training and started aiming at making him a champion," Pavlak's former trainer Lucas Chegatti said on Instagram.

"He had a brilliant future ahead of him as a respected athlete."

Pavlak shared his body transformation journey on social media, saying ... "No matter how difficult or impossible your dream is, if you really want it, you will get there."

Pavlak began bodybuilding in 2019 ... and placed in several contests in Brazil, including 4th and 6th place in regional competitions.

He also won the U23 contest last year, becoming "Mr. Blumenau."

"I don't have words to say the weight it has in my heart," Chegatti said. "I was his first coach and I'm very proud to have had the opportunity to take care of him as a son."