YouTuber Paul Harrell Announces His Own Death at 58 in Video

Popular YouTuber Paul Harrell shared a grim message to all of his fans ... He's dead!

Harrell's manager, Brad Nelson, posted a prerecorded YT video from December 2023, showing Harrell in a wooded area explaining why he's no longer among the living.

As he stared into the camera, Harrell said his pancreatic cancer had spread throughout his body, getting into his bones.

His bones then fractured, causing him to take a nasty spill. As a result, he was forced to walk with crutches -- one of which he displayed in the footage.

Harrell thanked his subscribers and encouraged his fans not to fully abandon their support of his YT channel, saying his brother and other members of his crew may continue to produce content.

Paul discussed gun safety and reviewed firearms in his videos on his YouTube channel -- which garnered over 1.2 million subscribers.

By the way, Harrell first revealed he had pancreatic cancer on his YT channel a few months ago.

Harrell was 58.