Linkin Park Reunite 7 Years After Chester Bennington Death, New Singer and Album

Linkin Park Reunite With New Singer, Album ... 7 Years After Chester's Death

Linkin Park is coming back with a new singer and fresh music ... finally reuniting after the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

The band announced Thursday the group was getting back together for the first time since Chester's 2017 death ... bringing singer Emily Armstrong into the fold.

Before joining Linkin Park, Emily sang for the band Dead Sara. Linkin Park is also adding drummer Colin Brittain, who has worked in the past with G Flip, One OK Rock and Illenium.

Founding members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, DJ Joe Hahn and Phoenix are sticking around ... and Linkin Park is releasing a new album Nov. 15 ... an 11-track offering titled "From Zero."

Linkin Park released the lead single Thursday, "The Emptiness Machine" ... and next week the band will start playing concerts in Inglewood, New York, London, Germany, South Korea and Colombia.

The new album is the first from Linkin Park since 2017's "One More Light" ... which was released two months before Chester's death.

TMZ broke the story ... Chester hanged himself on the day his good friend, Chris Cornell, would have turned 53. Bennington was only 41 and he committed suicide with a belt.

Now after a long hiatus, the band is back ... and Linkin Park says the group is looking forward.

