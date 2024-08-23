YouTuber Twomad Cause of Death Revealed

YouTuber Twomad passed away back in February ... and, now TMZ has learned his exact cause of death -- an accidental morphine overdose.

TMZ has obtained the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's report ... and, they say Twomad -- real name Muudea Sedik -- died from morphine toxicity.

Mitragynine -- another drug commonly used to treat opioid withdrawal -- also contributed to his death, according to the M.E.

We broke the story ... police discovered Twomad dead at his Los Angeles-area home after cops say his therapist called them to conduct a welfare check.

Law enforcement sources told us they were looking into the death as a possible O.D. 'cause they found drug paraphernalia at the scene. Now, they've confirmed drugs as the culprit.

The influencer tweeted several concerning pics in the lead-up to his death ... including images of multiple guns.

Twomad was a controversial influencer known for posting skits, commentary and other stranger videos to his profiles.

He made waves for collaborating with OnlyFans star Belle Delphine back in the day ... posting sexual shots in "Toy Story" costumes. Twomad was 23.