Famed Brazilian Music Star Sérgio Mendes Dead at 83

Brazilian musician Sérgio Mendes has died, TMZ has learned. He died in Los Angeles.

Mendes was a world-famous Brazilian musician who collaborated with jazz greats like Herb Alpert and Cannonball Adderley over his nearly 60-year career.

He won 1 Grammy Award, 2 Latin Grammys, and was nominated for an Oscar in 2012 for the song "Real in Rio" featured in the animated movie "Rio."

His world-famous band Brasil '66 helped popularize bossa nova, a jazzy style of samba.

The 1966 "Herb Alpert Presents Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66" album went platinum, and its chart-topping song "Mas Que Nada" was later re-recorded with the Black Eyed Peas, in 2006.

Mendes was the subject of the 2020 documentary film "Sérgio Mendes: In the Key of Joy." He began his career as a classical pianist before he moved into jazz and bossa nova.

He released his debut album "Dance Moderno" in 1961, but he achieved wide acclaim recording with jazz musicians Cannonball Adderley and Herbie Mann.

His 1967 rendition of the Burt Bacharach song "The Look of Love" became more popular than the Dusty Springfield song, which was featured in the 1967 "Casino Royale" James Bond movie.

Sérgio's cause of death was not immediately released. He's survived by his wife, Gracinha Leporace, a Brazilian singer. He also had 5 children.