Rich Homie Quan Full of Energy at Final Performance Days Before Death

Rich Homie Quan fans lucky enough to be at his final performance can remember the late rapper full of energy he displayed just a few days before he passed away.

Check out this video obtained by TMZ ... the platinum-selling rapper was onstage for a car and motorcycle show Sunday night in El Dorado, Arkansas ... belting out his hits while fans crowded around, snapping up close pics.

At one point, the "Type Of Way" rapper had a drink in his hand as he kept jamming out into the night ... he, and his fans, totally unaware it would be his final time doing what he did best.

TMZ Hip Hop confirmed the tragic news ... Rich passed away Thursday at his Atlanta home at just 34.

We also obtained the 911 call, where his girlfriend Amber Williams told the dispatcher Rich was on the couch when she left to take her son to school. When she returned, he hadn’t moved, had no heartbeat, and was foaming at the mouth.