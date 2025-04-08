Ty Dolla $ign Says His Coachella Set Will Be as Big as Beyoncé's

Play video content TMZ.com

Ty Dolla $ign’s betting big on Coachella -- and he’s telling us all the reasons why fans should gear up for something major.

TMZ caught up with the singer at rising football star Deshonne Redeaux’s joint USC commitment announcement and 18th birthday blowout in L.A. -- and he let us know he’s taking serious inspo straight from Queen Bey’s iconic Coachella set to make sure his own performance is just as top tier.

Catch the clip, 'cause Ty dives into why Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella takeover left such a mark on him -- and how he’s gunning to go just as big with his own set.

Ty confirms the dates he’s hitting the Coachella stage -- and one of ’em lands on his birthday, so you already know it’s gonna be a next-level party!

Play video content TMZ.com

But, Ty kept it real and brought it back to the now -- proudly showing up to support Deshonne -- California’s No. 1 ranked running back recruit, who just made his big USC announcement.

Ty also tore it up onstage during the night with performances alongside 310 Babii and Joe Moses, but there's clearly no rest for the wicked -- dude had to bounce for Coachella rehearsals after our interview.