Kanye West Disses Kendrick, Tyler, Ty$, Playboi Carti & Iggy Azalea Responds

And Says 'Not Like Us' Sucks!!!

Ye's latest rap rant appears to have been triggered by Playboi Carti pinging Kim Kardashian to get North West on a feature ... hours after Kim shut down Ye's attempts of getting North on a song with Diddy!!!

Carti released his big streaming album "Music" last week, with Ye only appearing on one of the 30 tracks -- as a producer -- and Ye seeing Carti attempt to backdoor the North West track was the final straw.

Ironically, the song Ye produced for Carti was "Backd00r" ... which featured Kendrick Lamar, who might want to fire up another diss song.

Kanye says he never liked "Not Like Us" ... a surprising revelation because he was 100% Team Kendrick during last year's 2024 Rap Wars, when he hopped on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)" to bury Drake further ... but Ye claims they betrayed him too.

The song never officially came out -- and Ye claims the dynamic duo went silent when he started dissing UMG boss Lucian Grainge!!!

Ye, I understand the point you want to make.

I say this with kindness & as a mother:

Please, leave my child out of this.



At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous… Does it matter?)

but it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of… https://t.co/swzdEyIEQc — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 18, 2025 @IGGYAZALEA

Iggy Azalea, also got put on the defensive when Ye used Onyx, the son she shares with Playboi Carti, as an analogy for being left off the "Music" album ... and hinted Carti may have more than the 2 kids the public knows about!!! 👀

Ye then turned his scorn towards Tyler, The Creator and roasted the Odd Future rapper's entire career with shots that he's not only never made a memorable song, but his latest album "Chromakopia" is a carbon copy of his music talent.

Any hopes of getting a "Vultures 3" with Ty Dolla $ign were also crashed out ... Ty$ says he doesn't condone hate speech -- and now Ye doesn't condone him!!!

Travis Scott and Pusha T were also blasted for siding with Jews over Ye ... because he's a Nazi and all.