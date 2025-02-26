Kanye West Denies Collaborating on Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker Diss Track

Keep Me Out of Bhad Bhabie's Beef With Alabama Barker ...

Kanye West doesn't want to be in the middle of controversy ... this time. The 21-time Grammy winner is adamant he is not willingly involved in Bhad Bhabie's dispute with Alabama Barker, calling it an "A.I. beef" after BB used his voice on a diss track.

Ye's Tuesday night Instagram explanation came shortly after the "Hi Bich" hitmaker posted a clip of an alleged remix of her new "Ms. Whitman" diss track that includes a verse by him. "Ms. Whitman" already samples KW and Ty Dolla Sign’s song "Carnival" ... but without Ye's voice.

Kanye says he originally cleared the sample because he says he clears all sample requests ... reasoning that "so many people try to stop me, they stop clearances."

Doubling down, he adds ... "I'm not in the middle of none of this A.I. beef, people throwing my voice on things, the whole 'Carnival' sample."

The rapper even claims to have talked to Alabama's dad, Travis Barker -- the husband of his ex-sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian -- to clear things up.

He explains ... "I just talked to Travis Barker, I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on. I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample."

This is a huge blow to Bhad Bhabie, who was thrilled to have Kanye's stamp of approval on her new song.

As fans heard, the diss track drags Travis and the Kardashians. BB twerks all over a look-alike of the Blink-182 drummer and calls Kourtney "burnt out." Furthermore, she claims Alabama is not as tight with the Kardashian clan as she claims to be, rapping ... "stanky p***y got you kicked out the Kardashian house."