Bhad Bhabie Drops Diss Track For Alabama Barker, Includes Travis Lookalike

Bhad Bhabie just dropped a new diss track -- "MS Whitman" -- targeting her nemesis Alabama Barker and making it abundantly clear -- she ain't playin'!

Bhabie's music video takes a direct shot at AB and her famous family, featuring a Travis Barker lookalike who plays the drums as BB twerks around him in white lingerie.

Lyrically, no one is safe either. At one point, Bhabie raps about the Kardashians while claiming Alabama's "stanky p--y got you kicked out the Kardashian house." In real life, Alabama is close with stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.

Bhabie also takes aim at AB's sex life, accusing her of sleeping with "1000 bodies but ain't old enough to drink." AB -- who released her BB diss track "Cry Bhabie" earlier this month -- is only 19. The two began beefing in 2024 after Alabama supposedly slept with BB's man -- Le Vaughn.

And BB kept the disses coming. She also made fun of Alabama's 2024 hospital visit for her nicotine withdrawal, rapping ... "Almost overdosed on a vape ain’t nobody call about you."

Even the name of the track is crafted to ridicule the Blink-182 drummer's youngest child. "MS Whitman" is a reference to Alabama Whitman, the prostitute played by Patricia Arquette in the 1993 film, "True Romance," who Alabama is named after.

