Alabama Barker Taken to Hospital Over Nicotine Withdrawal

Alabama Barker is regretting her past use of vape pens ... she had a medical scare involving nicotine withdrawal which recently saw her rushed to an L.A.-area hospital ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter was an occasional vaper ... that is until she started pursuing music more seriously this year.

We're told the 19-year-old, who is pursuing a rap career, was advised by those in the music industry to drop the nasty habit given it's so bad for a person's voice.

Sources say Alabama abruptly quit vaping a month ago ... which led to her feeling panicked and unwell one day while all alone. Out of concern for her health, we're told AB called 911 and was transported to a local hospital.

Per our sources, Alabama was checked out by medical experts ... who informed the rising star she was experiencing nicotine withdrawal after not weening herself off the vape pens after occasional use. Alabama was advised that if you quit cold turkey you can easily experience nicotine withdrawal.

Thankfully, the incident didn't derail Alabama from enjoying her birthday, which fell on Christmas Eve. In fact, the teenager certainly felt the love on her special day -- 'cause she shared a pic of a birthday balloon and tons of flowers she received from well-wishers on Instagram on Monday.

There's certainly a lot to celebrate for Alabama, too ... she notably dropped her first rap music video earlier this month for her song "Vogue" -- featuring her famous stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian.