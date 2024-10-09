Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Says She's Not Educated Enough to Vote

Play video content

Travis Barker's daughter says she's not educated enough on the issues to cast a ballot this year ... and, she doesn't have the interest in politics to try to figure it out.

Alabama Barker -- TB's 18-year-old daughter, who he shares with Shanna Moakler -- took to Instagram Live Thursday to tell her followers she doesn't plan to vote in the November election.

Basically, Alabama says she's not educated on the issues ... and, even though she has some opinions on politics, she doesn't know enough to feel comfortable hopping in a voting booth next month.

AB says it's bad for people to vote if they don't know what they're voting for ... and, while she could educate herself, she asks what's the point of that if she "genuinely really" doesn't care.

Alabama does mention she only recently turned 18 ... so, she's never voted before -- and, says that's another reason she's not educated on the issues.

Barker says if she doesn't want to vote or get involved in politics, that's her choice ... a statement tons of her fans are blasting as super privileged.

Alabama turned 18 last December ... so, maybe she'll get more interested in politics as time passes -- but, right now it's an abstention for the 18-year-old.