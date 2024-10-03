Kourtney, Travis Hit the Farm With Baby Rocky While Filming 'The Kardashians'
Kourtney Kardashian is diving headfirst into the spooky season, hitting up a California farm with Travis Barker, their little one Rocky, and a few other famous fam members!
Witness tell TMZ that cameras were rolling Thursday at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, where Kourtney’s crew -- including her kids Penelope and Reign, Kris Jenner, Kim's little guy Saint, and Khloe's daughter True -- were soaking up all the festive farm fun!
TMZ also snagged some pics from the outing, and it was a laid-back vibe as the crew strolled through the farm, trying to keep it cool among the locals while a massive camera crew captured their every move.
We're told they had a guide showing them around the farm, which was packed with fun stuff like little rides, a petting zoo, carnival games, a pumpkin patch, and a corn maze.
Looks like Kourt and Trav are still riding high with their little bundle of joy, Rocky ... who's already living the rockstar life by hitting the road for Blink-182's tour last month.