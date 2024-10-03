Kourtney, Travis Hit the Farm With Baby Rocky While Filming 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian is diving headfirst into the spooky season, hitting up a California farm with Travis Barker, their little one Rocky, and a few other famous fam members!

Witness tell TMZ that cameras were rolling Thursday at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, where Kourtney’s crew -- including her kids Penelope and Reign, Kris Jenner, Kim's little guy Saint, and Khloe's daughter True -- were soaking up all the festive farm fun!

TMZ also snagged some pics from the outing, and it was a laid-back vibe as the crew strolled through the farm, trying to keep it cool among the locals while a massive camera crew captured their every move.

We're told they had a guide showing them around the farm, which was packed with fun stuff like little rides, a petting zoo, carnival games, a pumpkin patch, and a corn maze.