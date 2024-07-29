Travis Barker Selling His Boarding Pass for Charity, Historic Significance

Travis Barker is selling his plane ticket -- and considering his history, this one's a big deal.

The Blind-182 rocker put his personal boarding on the auction site Trophy for $8,000 ... and it’s Travis’ actual Qantas Airlines boarding pass from earlier this year when he went from Sydney to Perth on a commercial flight, complete with a meaningful handwritten note.

The message reads, “I know I got Angels watching over me ...” -- fitting since the '08 crash left him with third-degree burns on 65% of his body. BTW, this note is something he writes on all his boarding passes ... even before the crash, but it obviously carries more weight post-crash.

After multiple surgeries -- he spent months in a burn unit, enduring tremendous pain during his road to recovery. So obviously, this boarding carries significance for the guy ever since he started boarding planes again since 2021 ... when he got on aircraft for the first time since the accident.

Also ... it was his first flight Down Under in 20 years, which is why this ticket was mega in light of what he went through.

Tragically, the crash claimed the lives of two close friends, Charles "Che" Still and Chris Baker, as well as 2 pilots. DJ AM survived the crash but died of an overdose a year later.

Like we said ... Trav decided to get back up in the skies after years of being terrified of doing so -- and TMZ snagged first-look pics of him on that flight, where he was joined by his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian.