Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Embrace at 'Run Travis Run' 5K

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn't keep their hands off each other at an event where they really needed their feet ... engaging in some light PDA at Barker's 5K.

The famous couple hit his "Run Travis Run" wellness event in Los Angeles early Saturday morning where the dynamic duo held hands, hugged ... and -- in typical Kourtney-Barker fashion -- grabbed a handful of booty.

Check out the pics ... KK and TB hit the festivities in their Saturday athletic-best leggings, shorts and t-shirt galore and they seemed to walk together for at least part of the race.

They each worked upon a real sweat too -- with photos capturing them running alongside other 5K participants ... moving their feet with all the health-conscious normies.

Barker's scheduled to perform with Blink-182 after this race at the Kia Forum BTW ... so, he's working up a sweat even before he hammers away on the drums.

BTW ... camera operators followed Kardashian and Barker around at the event -- unclear if the footage is for the event itself or an upcoming season of "The Kardashians" ... but, fans of the show may see all of 'RTR' in an upcoming season.

We know Travis and Kourtney love working out ... telling People before the race they bonded over working out early on in their relationship -- and, clearly they're keeping that tradition alive.