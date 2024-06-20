Kourtney Kardashian Had Sex with Travis Barker While Dilated to Induce Labor

Play video content Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rarely keep their hands to themselves -- so their latest sex confession shouldn't be all that shocking ... but it will be to a lot of people!

During Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," the Poosh founder admits she and Travis snuck in a banging when she was already 3 centimeters dilated while pregnant with their son, Rocky.

As shown in the episode ... Kourtney first began feeling contractions on Oct. 29, 2023, and they headed to the hospital that evening, as KK was 2 centimeters dilated and experiencing light bleeding.

Yet, as there wasn't much progress overnight, Kourt and Travis headed back home ... trying everything to move the labor along so Rocky would be born on Halloween.

She added, "We went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed and then we have sex to get things going to see if that helps. That can help sometimes."

She's right ... as moms, and even some doctors, have said a trip to pound town can help induce -- plus, Kourt called her vagina Travis' "favorite thing" earlier in the episode. So, this all adds up.

Kourt and Travis' sexy time might've done the trick, too ... as they returned to the hospital on Halloween, with Kourtney going into active labor just before midnight.

As TMZ previously reported ... Rocky was ultimately born on Nov. 1 -- with Travis and mom Kris Jenner by Kourtney's side during the labor.