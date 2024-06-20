Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kourtney Kardashian Had Sex with Travis Barker While Dilated to Induce Labor

Kourtney Kardashian Had Sex with Travis to Induce Labor ... Was Already 3cm Dilated!!!

GOTTA GET THINGS MOVIN'
Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rarely keep their hands to themselves -- so their latest sex confession shouldn't be all that shocking ... but it will be to a lot of people!

During Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," the Poosh founder admits she and Travis snuck in a banging when she was already 3 centimeters dilated while pregnant with their son, Rocky.

kourtney kardashian travis barker

As shown in the episode ... Kourtney first began feeling contractions on Oct. 29, 2023, and they headed to the hospital that evening, as KK was 2 centimeters dilated and experiencing light bleeding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Together
Launch Gallery
Kourtney and Travis Together Launch Gallery

Yet, as there wasn't much progress overnight, Kourt and Travis headed back home ... trying everything to move the labor along so Rocky would be born on Halloween.

She added, "We went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed and then we have sex to get things going to see if that helps. That can help sometimes."

Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Photos
Launch Gallery
Kourtney's Pregnancy Photos Launch Gallery

She's right ... as moms, and even some doctors, have said a trip to pound town can help induce -- plus, Kourt called her vagina Travis' "favorite thing" earlier in the episode. So, this all adds up.

Kourt and Travis' sexy time might've done the trick, too ... as they returned to the hospital on Halloween, with Kourtney going into active labor just before midnight.

Hot Hollywood Moms -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Hot Hollywood Moms -- Guess Who! Launch Gallery

As TMZ previously reported ... Rocky was ultimately born on Nov. 1 -- with Travis and mom Kris Jenner by Kourtney's side during the labor.

Leave it to Kourtney to poosh through!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later