Kourtney Kardashian Snubs Scott Disick in Father's Day Message

Kourtney Kardashian is catching major heat from her fans for ignoring her ex Scott Disick in her Father's Day tribute to their children.

Kourt posted a message to Instagram on Sunday, wishing her husband, Travis Barker, a happy Father's Day while saying she's grateful that he's a dad to their 7-month-old son, Rocky, and "all of our other kids."

She also thanked Travis for keeping them safe and taking good care of them, adding that "having a family with you is heaven and that she's "happy to celebrate you!" A series of photos of Travis cuddling with Rocky accompanied Kourt's love note.

The only problem with this was three of Kourt's children belong to Scott – not Travis! And some of Kourt's supporters let her have it for leaving out Scott in her Father's Day message.

In the comments section, one person wrote, “I actually find this so disrespectful that you haven’t included your other kids with Scott… He is the father of your 3 other children in case you had forgotten about him and them."

Another commenter said, “What about Scott? ‘Grateful for the dad that you are to ALL of our kids?’ these kids have a father, he’s [sic] name is Scott."

A third critic called it "crazy" that Kourt failed to thank Scott, and a fourth referred to Scott as a "good dad," which should have been acknowledged in the message.

Speaking of which, Scott celebrated Father's Day with the 3 kids he shares with Kourt: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.