Scott Disick's Car Breaks Down After Father's Day Dinner, Takes Uber Instead

Play video content BACKGRID

Scott Disick's Father's Day ended up needing a little juice on the tail end of things -- 'cause his car broke down after dinner, and a jump start just wasn't doing the trick.

The restaurant valet staff at Nobu Malibu rolled up their sleeves and tried working their magic to shock Scott's SUV back to life Sunday -- this after he and his kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign came out of the restaurant following a meal at their go-to spot for the holiday.

The car only sprang back to life after nightfall, suggesting the ordeal had lasted a long ass time. Too long for Scott and co., it seems ... 'cause and the kiddos hitched a ride on Uber.

As the Nobu staff finally got the engine purring again, everybody shared a hug ... with Scott's relieved driver hopping back in the car, and finally pulling outta there and heading back.

Despite the slight hiccup at the end of the night, Scott was definitely feeling the love with his children ... he shared a photo of large silver balloons spelling out "Happy Father's Day" in an IG snap, with the caption, "Thanks my loves 4 making this day what it is to me! ❤️"

Quite the eventful day for Scott, no doubt ... whose ex, Kourtney Kardashian, also enjoyed Father's Day with her husband and newest baby daddy, Travis Barker ... hittin' Disney World with baby Rocky in tow.

Play video content TMZ Studios