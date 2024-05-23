Scott Disick's Weight Loss Drugs Caught on 'Kardashians' Camera

Play video content

Scott Disick's subtly confirming his use of weight loss drugs to achieve his drastic physical transformation ... all while touting his healthy new lifestyle.

During Thursday's season 5 premiere of "The Kardashians," Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner swung by Scott's home ... where they explored the contents of his fridge, which included almond milk, fruit and other low-calorie items.

Khloe praised Scott for making healthy choices ... but noticeably glossed over the boxes of Mounjaro -- a popular weight loss drug -- which were totally visible in his butter compartment.

Fans didn't hesitate to call out the reality star, with one fan hilariously writing on TikTok ... "kris, is this a brand deal??"

Another chimed in, "This was 100% done on purpose for us to see."

A third wrote, "He didn’t need it to begin with 😭😭😭😭😭."

There has been quite a bit of speculation about Scott's weight ... as he debuted a significantly slimmer figure in recent months. In March, Scott stepped out in Los Angeles for a dinner with friends ... looking unrecognizable due to his gaunt appearance.

He previously lamented about his weight last season, saying in one episode he packed on the pounds while struggling with a back injury.

ICYMI ... Khloe took Lord D to the doctor to get an MRI, as he was dealing with pain following a nasty car crash in 2022. At the time, he said the injury prevented him from running around ... even hindering his love life.