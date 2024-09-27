Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bring Baby Rocky on Blink-182 Tour

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are traveling with all the small things as they hit the road for the Blink-182 tour ... because baby Rocky is riding the tour bus too!!!

Rocky was all snuggled up in a brown onesie Friday as Kourtney carried him in her arms ... and they boarded the tour bus with Travis.

The family of 3 was in New York City this morning before hitting the road and heading south to Ocean City, Maryland ... where Blink-182 is about to play a concert.

Kourtney gave birth to Rocky back in November in Los Angeles, so the kid is already getting accustomed to the rockstar lifestyle ... he's not even a year old and he's already a roadie.

Rocky's been spotted in some of Kourtney's social media snaps from the tour -- riding a miniature flying saucer around backstage -- but this is the first time we've seen them all together as a family between shows.