Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chappell Roan Clarifies Kamala Harris Comments, Not Voting for Trump

Chappell Roan Let's Get One Thing Straight ... Not Endorsing Kamala Doesn't Mean I'm Voting For Trump!!!

092524_chappell_roan_kal
USE CRITICAL THINKING!!!

Chappell Roan is setting the record straight after saying she wasn’t endorsing Kamala Harris -- making it clear she’s not backing Donald Trump either.

The singer hopped on TikTok Tuesday saying her Kamala comments were taken out of context ... adding she believes actions speak louder than an endorsement -- and by the looks of it, she's all about taking that action by not backing either major party.

Kamala Harris And Tim Walz On The Campaign Trail
Launch Gallery
Kamala And Tim On The Campaign Trail Launch Gallery
Getty

CR explained, "If you come to my shows, if you read my full interviews, if you literally know anything about me and what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service. This is not virtue signaling. My actions have always paved the way for my project."

chappel roan sub 2
Getty

In case it wasn't clear, Chappell made sure to spell it out: "So, hear from my mouth, if you're still wondering: No, I'm not voting for Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people."

092524 chappell roan vmas
Getty

In her OG comments that got people thinking she was pro-Trump, Chappell told The Guardian last week she didn’t feel the need to endorse anyone, saying she’s got "so many issues with our government in every way."

Chappell Roan Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Chappell Roan Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Bummer for Kamala, especially since she used Roan's song "Femininomenon" in a campaign vid. But, as Chappell says, she's all about using her critical thinking skills -- so Kamala's gonna have to step it up to win her vote!