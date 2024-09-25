Chappell Roan Clarifies Kamala Harris Comments, Not Voting for Trump

Play video content

Chappell Roan is setting the record straight after saying she wasn’t endorsing Kamala Harris -- making it clear she’s not backing Donald Trump either.

The singer hopped on TikTok Tuesday saying her Kamala comments were taken out of context ... adding she believes actions speak louder than an endorsement -- and by the looks of it, she's all about taking that action by not backing either major party.

CR explained, "If you come to my shows, if you read my full interviews, if you literally know anything about me and what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service. This is not virtue signaling. My actions have always paved the way for my project."

In case it wasn't clear, Chappell made sure to spell it out: "So, hear from my mouth, if you're still wondering: No, I'm not voting for Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people."

In her OG comments that got people thinking she was pro-Trump, Chappell told The Guardian last week she didn’t feel the need to endorse anyone, saying she’s got "so many issues with our government in every way."