Travis Barker's Daughter Posts and Deletes Photo of Dad in Hospital

Travis Barker Daughter Posts and Deletes Pic from Hospital Condition Still Unknown

6/29/2022 8:44 AM PT
Travis Barker's family continues to be by his side during the drummer's hospital stay ... as evidenced in a photo shared by his daughter.

Alabama Barker posted and then deleted an image on TikTok of her holding Travis' hand while he lay in what appears to be a hospital bed. The 16-year-old included the message, "Please say a prayer" along with the image.

It's still unclear what has landed Travis in the hospital, but you can see in the photo he's got a brace on his left wrist -- though that's likely just a result of decades of playing the drums.

As we reported, Kourtney brought Travis to West Hills hospital Tuesday, near their home, before he was transferred by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai a short time later.

Travis tweeted, "God save me" during the medical ordeal, and in another post, Alabama wrote, "Please send your prayers."

