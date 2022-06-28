Travis Barker Hospitalized, Kourtney Kardashian Arrives at Hospital

Unfortunately, the "in sickness" part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's vows is already coming into play ... the drummer was just hospitalized, with his new wife by his side.

Barker and Kourtney first showed up at West Hills hospital Tuesday morning for a health issue Travis was experiencing. Apparently, the medical crew at West Hills felt Travis needed additional care, because he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Kourtney followed closely behind the ambulance, wearing black sweats and a hood.

It's currently unclear what Travis' condition is, or what medical emergency brought him to the hospital. Interestingly enough, during the ordeal, he tweeted, "God save me."

Of course, the health scare comes just a month after the two swapped vows during a multi-day ceremony in Portofino, Italy -- surrounded by their closest friends and family members.