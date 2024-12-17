Alabama Barker Says She's Not Interested In Bhad Bhabie's BF After Cheating Claim

Le Vaughn Tried To Get With Me ...

Alabama Barker says Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend and baby daddy is trying to cheat with her ... but she says she has no interest in getting with Le Vaughn.

Travis Barker's daughter just responded to Bhad Bhabie's claim that she "took" Le Vaughn away ... and Alabama says that's not the case at all.

In a lengthy social media post Tuesday, Alabama says Le Vaughn has been contacting her for over a year ... she says he initiates the conversations and expresses his love for her, though the feeling is NOT mutual.

Alabama says she's no home-wrecker, claiming Le Vaughn deceived her by using a different name, telling her he was single and denying he had an Instagram account.

What's more, Alabama says she's disregarded his advances and nothing substantial has come from their interactions ... including two public outings.

In a since-deleted post earlier Tuesday, Bhad Bhabie claimed Alabama "took my man" and later said she was single.

Alabama says she has evidence of Le Vaughn using different numbers to contact her ... and she says she has no interest in him and would never "lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive towards women" ... seemingly reference to footage BB previously shared of LV attacking her.

And, get this ... Alabama claims she spent time with LV in Las Vegas last year and he threw a bottle that hit her in the head.