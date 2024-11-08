Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Le Vaughn Spotted Out With Daughter After Cancer News

Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend, Le Vaughn, was spotted out in public for the first time since TMZ confirmed she’s been battling cancer.

Vaughn was in Tarzana in L.A. Friday, taking a casual stroll with their baby daughter -- who they welcomed in March -- in a stroller, making the most of some one-on-one time in the sunshine.

There was no sign of Bhabie, AKA Danielle Bregoli, who we're told is currently under the care of a doctor.

Her health news comes after she concerned fans with a cryptic IG Story message, where she attributed her weight loss to cancer medication she was taking. She didn’t provide much context, but now it's clear she’s been battling cancer.

Looks like LV’s going to have to step up even more to take care of their daughter -- and it seems like he's back on track with BB on the personal front, especially after their past dramas.