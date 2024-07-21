Bhad Bhabie Seen Hugging, Kissing Boyfriend Le Vaughn After Beating

Play video content TMZ.com

Well, now we know ... Bhad Bhabie is passing off the beating she took at the hands of her boyfriend/baby daddy as one bad night, because they're back together in a big way.

Our TMZ Celebrity Tour bus rolled past Avra restaurant in Bev Hills Saturday, and saw the 2 nearby hugging and smooching. Their baby was at home, and this was clearly date night.

Play video content

As we reported, Bhad Bhabie had posted video early this month of Le Vaughn knocking her to the ground. She also posted pic of a horrendous bruise on her eye. She deleted both, but what happened to her was clear.

Nevertheless, she insinuated at the time she was not leaving him, saying leaving would be the easy way out. Lots of folks begged to differ, but BB dug in and said she had not made it clear whether she was staying or bolting from the relationship.

Bhad Bhabie flew from L.A. -- where she lives -- to Florida a week ago to be with her mom, and it was unclear what her next move would be. Now we know.

She had certainly given hints of her intentions ... Bhad Bhabie posted a throwback pic of her making out with Le Vaughn, but that was a year old and lots changed. Well, apparently their relationship status has not.

She's been through it recently, with a burglary at her home while she was in Florida to add to her troubles. On the bight side, she posted what she said are balance sheets from OnlyFans showing how much she's raked in so far ... $57 million!