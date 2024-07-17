Bhad Bhabie Posts Kissing Video with Le Vaughn Despite Recent On Cam Attack

Play video content

Bhad Bhabie appears to be feeling better about her relationship with Le Vaughn -- despite her recent allegation he's been abusive, she's now sharing video of them kissing passionately.

She posted the clip Tuesday night to her IG story, but based on her hair length, it seems to be a throwback vid of them making out.

The vid is set to Lil Durk's 2020 makeup sex anthem "Coming Clean" ... suggesting the two were able to settle their differences by seeing eye to eye, and mouth to mouth!

Of course, just last week ... she was sharing alarming photos of her swollen face, and a surveillance video apparently showing Le Vaughn -- the father of her daughter -- attacking her outside her home.

BB clapped back at a fan who suggested she and Le Vaughn were still together, but the fact she's posting kissing vids of them seems to support the fan's version.

Plus, Bhad Bhabie also posted a current selfie, writing "Lucky you shamrock 🍀" and tagged Le Vaughn. Considering she never filed a police report, or went to court to get a restraining order -- it seems they're trending toward reconciliation.

It's been a see-saw week for BB ... her Los Angeles-area was just burglarized while she was out of town but her bank account is booming to the tune of $57 million because of her OnlyFans account.