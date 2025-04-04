Kanye West Walks Through Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo, No Bianca in Sight

Kanye West is still traveling alone ... saying hello to some onlookers in Japan -- without Bianca Censori by his side.

The rapper was walking through Bvlgari -- a hotel in Tokyo -- when he flashed a peace sign for someone snapping a pic.

He's decked out in black here ... seemingly in a fine mood -- though he's still spending his trip all by himself. Last week, we got a pic of Kanye leaving a store in Tokyo, head down.

No swastika gear in either pic ... clothing it seems KW feels more comfortable wearing in the States.

Like we said, Censori's been West's consistent traveling companion the last couple years ... but, the two cut ties back in February amid Ye's torrent of controversial posts.

Kanye recently released "BIANCA" ... a song in which he admits BC left him because of his controversial activity on social media. He also raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

The song ends with Ye rapping, "Come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.” So, it sounds like he'd take her back if she wants to be with him.

