Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West Walks Through Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo, No Bianca in Sight

Kanye West Flashes Peace Sign in Tokyo Hotel ... Still No Bianca Censori

Published
Kanye West was seen alone today at the Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo BACKGRID
Backgrid

Kanye West is still traveling alone ... saying hello to some onlookers in Japan -- without Bianca Censori by his side.

The rapper was walking through Bvlgari -- a hotel in Tokyo -- when he flashed a peace sign for someone snapping a pic.

Kanye West is seen leaving a store in Tokyo backgrid
Backgrid

He's decked out in black here ... seemingly in a fine mood -- though he's still spending his trip all by himself. Last week, we got a pic of Kanye leaving a store in Tokyo, head down.

No swastika gear in either pic ... clothing it seems KW feels more comfortable wearing in the States.

Like we said, Censori's been West's consistent traveling companion the last couple years ... but, the two cut ties back in February amid Ye's torrent of controversial posts.

kanye-west-and-bianca-audio-1
LONGING FOR BIANCA

Kanye recently released "BIANCA" ... a song in which he admits BC left him because of his controversial activity on social media. He also raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

Diddy-His-Defense-INLINE-PROMO-watch free

The song ends with Ye rapping, "Come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.” So, it sounds like he'd take her back if she wants to be with him.

kanye-and-bianca-relationship-timeline
TMZ TIMELINE: KANYE WEST & BIANCA CENSORI
TMZ.com

We'll have to wait and see if Bianca comes back to him ... but, for now, Kanye's globetrotting solo.

related articles