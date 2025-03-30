Kanye West Defends Controversial Jay-Z Post, Implies It's One of His Best

One of the Worst or One of My Best???

Kanye West is standing by his controversial post about Jay-Z's kids ... asking DJ Akademiks if he really went too far with it -- or, if it was actually one of his best.

The controversial rapper sat down for an interview with the rapper -- released earlier Sunday -- and, during it Kanye addressed his social media presence ... claiming he's popping off on X because he's finally able to vent his raw thoughts without immediately facing a ban.

West then makes a bold statement ... claiming his post about Jay-Z's kids makes the "Nazi-s***" not seem as bad -- a point Akademiks kind of agrees with 'cause he says he feels like Kanye's post about Jay-Z's kids was by far his worst.

Kanye then stops Akademiks short ... asking if it was really his worst -- or, perhaps one of his "best or the strongest" which brings the conversation to a very awkward end.

ICYMI ... Kanye posted earlier this month about Jay-Z's younger kids -- 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir -- asking, "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids" ... before questioning their mental capacity.

Many online were outraged ... and, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles shared her what seemed to be a response to the post in a video on Instagram -- writing in the caption, "...it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil."

Of course, Kanye's social media account has been full of unhinged messages in the past few months ... many of them antisemitic in nature.