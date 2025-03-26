Dr. Phil Says Kanye Poses a Danger to Kids and Kim Does Nothing, They Could Lose Custody

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Kim Kardashian could face serious consequences -- as serious as losing custody -- for not taking ex-husband Kanye West to court if he poses a danger to his children ... so says Dr. Phil.

Dr. Phil appeared on the latest episode of the "2 Angry Men" podcast with Harvey and Mark Geragos, and he had a lot to say about Kim's predicament with Kanye. As we reported, the latest blowup occurred when Kim yanked North out of Kanye's recording studio after Kanye invited the infamous Tate brothers to join them. Kim felt any interaction with the brothers would pose a danger to her kids.

Play video content TMZ.com

And that's the problem, Phil says. If Kanye's erratic behavior -- which includes telling the world in his view the man makes the final decision on everything -- poses a danger and Kim does nothing, authorities could step in and remove the children from the home.

It seems outrageous, given that Kim has, by all accounts, been an exemplary parent and is dealing with an impossible situation with her ex. By going to court, it could trigger Kanye into even more outrageous conduct. On top of that, she wants her kids to have a relationship with their dad, but going to court to do what? Strip him of custody? Get a judge to impose supervised visitation? BTW, good luck with a visitation monitor telling Kanye what to do.

This is the definition of being between a rock and a hard place.