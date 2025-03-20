Kim Kardashian Worried About Impact of Kanye's Online Rants on Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is worried about the long-term impact Kanye West's unhinged social media meltdowns will have on their children ... TMZ has learned.

For almost a week, Kanye has been going on escalating online rants about how he feels he's been mistreated within the Hollywood music industry, plus personal attacks on the Kardashians ... including the mother of his four children.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim is devastated, and she's worried about Kanye’s actions and how they will impact their 4 children.

Our sources tell us KK's number one priority is always going to be North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm's well-being and safety.

We're told Kim has tried very hard to protect them from anything that might affect their view or relationship with Kanye as their father ... but he continues to make it very difficult for her to navigate this situation, and she's doing her best, while putting her children first.

Among Kanye's vicious accusations ... he's called Kim a "sex trafficker" and a "sex worker."

We broke the story ... sources told us the issue of trafficking already came up last week during an emergency court hearing, when Kim abruptly pulled the plug as North was visiting Kanye, after security guards informed her Andrew and Tristan Tate were going to be at the same location.