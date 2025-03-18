Kim Kardashian Cools Off With Ice Cream Amid Kanye West Song Drama

Kim Kardashian kept it sweet with some ice cream after a wild day when TMZ dished she was seriously considering taking Kanye West to court to strip him of custody of their kids.

The SKIMS mogul looked every bit the glamorous star during her indulgent pit stop at Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Calabasas, California ... stepping out with her good pal Natalie Halcro on Monday evening.

Kim was satisfying her sweet tooth, looking like a total showstopper in a furry coat, skintight leather leggings, and heel boots -- strutting along like she doesn’t have a care in the world ... even though we all know she’s got a lot on her mind.

TMZ explained just hours before her outing Kim was seriously considering asking a judge to strip Ye of joint legal custody of their four kids.

The reason? Kanye decided to drop the track "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," featuring their daughter North, with disgraced mogul Diddy -- despite initially agreeing in a mediation last week not to release the song.

Kim was vehemently opposed to letting North participate in any way, and Ye flagrantly ignored their custody agreement -- even posting on X, "THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION."