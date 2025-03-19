Kanye's Tate Bros. Ties at Issue as He Calls Kim Kardashian a Sex Trafficker

Kanye West's wild claim Kim Kardashian is pimping out their kids strikes people close to her as laughable -- especially considering he's been hanging with the controversial Tate brothers ... TMZ has learned.

Kim and Ye's co-parenting relationship hit a new low Wednesday as he fired off a string of outrageous posts on X ... the most offensive to Kim being the one where he accuses her of sex trafficking, due to North's involvement in an FKA Twigs song, and an accompanying TikTok.

However, sources familiar with the situation tell us the issue of trafficking already came up last week during an emergency hearing over North. We're told Kim abruptly pulled the plug while North was visiting her dad, because security guards informed her Andrew and Tristan Tate were going to be arriving at the location.

As we reported, Kim, Ye and their lawyers met with a mediator last Friday to discuss North rapping on Ye's song "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE" -- which also features Diddy -- but we're told the Tate Bros. incident also came up.

Andrew and Tristan were arrested in 2022 for allegedly creating a criminal organization in Romania, and Andrew's been charged with rape in that country. They're also both facing sexual assault lawsuits in the U.S. and the UK. They have not been convicted of any crimes.

Not shockingly, though, we're told Kim does not want North or any of their children associating with the Tates or Diddy ... who, of course, is facing sex trafficking allegations in a federal indictment.

Another issue raised in the mediation was Ye's penchant for wearing swastika t-shirts.

Our sources also find it ironic Ye would hurl sex trafficking accusations when he very publicly parades Bianca Censori completely naked -- like he did at the Grammys -- or in totally see-through bodysuits.

As we reported, that emergency hearing ended with Ye promising he wouldn't release the song with North on it -- but that went out the window on the weekend, as he dropped it on X.

LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE



YE KANYE WEST

PUFF DADDY feat.

KING COMBS (PUFF Son)

NORTH WEST

JASMINE WILLIAMS (new Yeezy artist from Chicago)



NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/CAQycwkACz — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 15, 2025 @yefanatics

TMZ broke the story ... all of this has Kim considering her legal options, which include possibly going to court and asking a judge to strip Kanye of joint legal custody of their 4 kids. Interestingly, he's now saying he wants to do the same.