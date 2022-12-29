Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Andrew Tate Reportedly Arrested in Romania on Human Trafficking Charges

Andrew Tate Arrested on Human Trafficking Allegations ... Romanian Report

12/29/2022 3:11 PM PT
andrew tate

Controversial and provocative influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been arrested in Romania on human sex-trafficking allegations ... according to a report.

The publication Libertatea reports the two have been brought in on kidnapping and rape charges -- though the specifics of the allegations are not yet known. A video circulating on social media from a Romanian news outlet shows both Tate and his brother being led out of a building in handcuffs by police and into a waiting vehicle.

HAULED IN HANDCUFFS

Tate became the a huge focus on Twitter earlier this week after he tweeted at environmental activist Greta Thunberg, mocking her efforts by listing off his collection of cars.

Thunberg responded with a burn of her own, writing, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com" and Twitter went wild.

andrew tate

What's more ... Tate then created a video response to Thunberg's tweet which featured pizza boxes from Jerry's Pizza -- a company with locations in Romania -- there's speculations the pizza boxes helped Romanian authorities track Tate down.

The Daily Mirror says a spokesperson for Tate stated, "We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can."

