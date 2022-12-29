Andrew Tate Reportedly Arrested in Romania on Human Trafficking Charges

Controversial and provocative influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been arrested in Romania on human sex-trafficking allegations ... according to a report.

The publication Libertatea reports the two have been brought in on kidnapping and rape charges -- though the specifics of the allegations are not yet known. A video circulating on social media from a Romanian news outlet shows both Tate and his brother being led out of a building in handcuffs by police and into a waiting vehicle.

Tate became the a huge focus on Twitter earlier this week after he tweeted at environmental activist Greta Thunberg, mocking her efforts by listing off his collection of cars.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022 @GretaThunberg

Thunberg responded with a burn of her own, writing, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com" and Twitter went wild.

What's more ... Tate then created a video response to Thunberg's tweet which featured pizza boxes from Jerry's Pizza -- a company with locations in Romania -- there's speculations the pizza boxes helped Romanian authorities track Tate down.