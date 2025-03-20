Tina Knowles Seemingly Addresses Kanye West's Vile Attack on Bey and Jay's Kids

Tina Knowles is keeping her cool ... following Kanye West's appalling verbal attack on Beyonce and Jay-Z's twins.

Tina — Beyonce's mom — hopped on Instagram Wednesday and posted a video of herself seemingly addressing Kanye's X rant targeting Jay and Bey's 7-year-old kids -- Rumi and Sir.

On Tuesday, Kanye wrote on X, “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids" ... before grossly accusing the twins of having an intellectual disability.

In what appears to be an IG response, Tina cracks what she describes as a "corny joke" seemingly directed at Kanye. Notice how she remains calm, cool and collected throughout the video.

Tina captions the clip with a pointed message, saying, "... it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil." She adds, "But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.🙏🏽❤️ This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this."

As you know, Kanye has been going off the rails lately, blasting celebrities left and right, including his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.