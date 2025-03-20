Tina Knowles Seemingly Addresses Kanye West's Vile Attack on Bey and Jay's Kids
Tine Knowles Cites "Ignorance And Evil" ... After Kanye's Verbal Attack On Jay And Bey's Children
Tina Knowles is keeping her cool ... following Kanye West's appalling verbal attack on Beyonce and Jay-Z's twins.
Tina — Beyonce's mom — hopped on Instagram Wednesday and posted a video of herself seemingly addressing Kanye's X rant targeting Jay and Bey's 7-year-old kids -- Rumi and Sir.
On Tuesday, Kanye wrote on X, “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids" ... before grossly accusing the twins of having an intellectual disability.
In what appears to be an IG response, Tina cracks what she describes as a "corny joke" seemingly directed at Kanye. Notice how she remains calm, cool and collected throughout the video.
Tina captions the clip with a pointed message, saying, "... it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil." She adds, "But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.🙏🏽❤️ This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this."
As you know, Kanye has been going off the rails lately, blasting celebrities left and right, including his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Of course, he continues to put his support for Nazis and Hitler on full display. If he's not writing about them on social media, he's out in public wearing a T-shirt with a Swastika emblazoned on the front.