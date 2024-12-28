Tina Knowles Claps Back At Beyoncé Halftime Performance Haters

Tina Knowles is well aware some are popping off over Beyoncé's Netflix Christmas Day halftime show performance ... and she's not having it.

As you know, Beyoncé took the stage at the Texans-Ravens game earlier this week in her hometown of Houston ... but of course, there were some -- such as Dave Portnoy -- who bashed the show and the superstar.

Momma Knowles recently took to Instagram to clap back at haters, saying in part ... "It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later😂😂."

TK went on to opine that trolls were making it pretty obvious they were into Beyoncé more than they wanted to admit ... adding, "you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke !!"