Texans Celebrating Beyoncé Halftime Show With Themed Cocktails At Stadium

Rock Out With Your Cocktails Out!!!

NFL fans looking to Texas Hold some Beyoncé-themed cocktails during her halftime performance on Christmas Day are in luck ... TMZ Sports has learned Houston will be selling drinks with Yoncé flair in honor of her much-anticipated show.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment -- which has provided football fanatics with goodies at Texans games throughout this season -- tells us four specialty drinks paying homage to Beyoncé will be available for purchase at NRG Stadium during Houston's Dec. 25 tilt with the Ravens.

The first is called the "Texan Honey" -- and it's a mix of whiskey, lemon juice, honey syrup and ginger beer that will all come mixed in a souvenir cup.

The second is the "Blazin' Cactus" -- a spicy tequila drink that's got pomegranate syrup, lime juice and club soda in it.

BEYONCÉ

Halftime of Ravens vs. Texans

Kickoff at 4:30PM ET

Christmas Day on Netflix #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/p3t7L5XPQt — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2024 @netflix

Third up is the "Halo Haze," which features blood orange vodka, prosecco, lime juice and cranberry juice.

Finally, the last offering is called the "Blackbird," and it's got cognac and blackberry syrup all inside of it.

No word just yet on what they'll run ya -- but we're told they'll be available at premium bar locations throughout the stadium.