Tina Knowles Denies Liking Instagram Post About Jay-Z Rape Allegation

Tina Knowles is making it clear she hasn't weighed in on son-in-law Jay-Z's current legal woes ... posting a pointed response after her social media activity was called out.

Beyoncé's mother posted to Instagram on Monday after reports began pointing out that the Knowles matriarch "liked" a post detailing the rape allegation made against Jay-Z and Diddy in a recent lawsuit.

However, as Tina claimed in a note shared to Instagram, she was not the person who liked the news post ... as she said she was "hacked" prior to the social media activity.

She continued ... "As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!"

Bey's mother issued another warning in the caption of her post, adding ... "Please stop playing with me!!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.'"

While Tina and Beyoncé have remained tight-lipped regarding the allegation, Jay-Z issued a heated response Sunday evening ... calling the lawsuit "heinous" and "a blackmail attempt."

Diddy's lawyers also spoke out against the lawsuit -- which claimed the rap moguls drugged and raped a 13-year-old at an MTV VMAs after-party in 2000 -- calling it a "shameless publicity stunt."

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit on behalf of the anonymous accuser and other Diddy accusers, responded by accusing Jay-Z of trying to "bully and harass me and this plaintiff."

Jay-Z has since filed a motion asking a judge to force the plaintiff to reveal herself.