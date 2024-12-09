Jay-Z Files Motion for Rape Accuser Identity to Be Revealed

Jay-Z says the woman who's suing him, along with Diddy, for allegedly raping her should be forced to reveal her identity, instead of pursuing the case anonymously ... TMZ has learned.

Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro filed docs Monday morning, asking the judge to make the plaintiff reveal herself. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Spiro says "Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name."

Further, the docs state Jay-Z's built an "impeccable reputation" and has never been accused of, or engaged in, any sexual misconduct.

As we reported, the "jane doe" accuser first sued Diddy in October, alleging he and another unnamed celeb had raped her at a VMA after party back in 2000, when she was just 13. Then on Sunday, she refiled the suit and alleged Jay-Z was the unnamed celeb.

Jay has fired back at the allegation and the woman's attorney Tony Buzbee ... accusing them of attempting to blackmail him to avoid his name coming out in public.

In the new docs, Jay says he refused to give in to the "extortionate" demands of Buzbee, and filed a lawsuit against him. What's interesting is ... Jay filed that suit, back in November, but he did it anonymously -- only referring to himself as a "high profile individual" who had attended Diddy's parties.

Jay-Z is now admitting he's the one who filed that suit, and he thinks Buzbee and the accuser only outed him -- adding him as a named defendant -- when he stood his ground, saying, "Make no mistake this case is about retaliating against the rare target who would not pay."