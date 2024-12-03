Jay-Z & Monogram Exited Weed Co. Before $575M Loss, Dodged Bullet Early

Jay-Z's cannabis brand Monogram isn't affiliated with The Parent Company. This money-bleeding weed hub was recently discovered to have blown through $575 million in cash ... and hasn't been linked for a couple of years!!!

A source tells TMZ Hip Hop, "Jay-Z stepped away years ago and it just went up in a mess” ... with an official separation timeline of December 2022 and is currently owned by another LLC.

Jay and Monogram launched an aggressive campaign beginning in 2020, promising a premium cannabis experience ... but still were accused of selling overpriced mid in the market.

Cannabis expert Seth Yakatan told SFGATE those campaigns cost The Parent Company “mind-boggling amounts of money" ... and Jay-Z and Monogram attempting to slang $50 joints was a no-go in California's brutal market.

Ya can't knock the hustle with the pricey pre-rolls, but at least he didn't lose over half-a-billion in the deal!!!

It is with great sadness we mourn the passing of our dear friend and client, Troy Datcher. pic.twitter.com/qfBCDlxnCy — MATTIO COMMUNICATIONS (@mattiocomms) March 4, 2024 @mattiocomms