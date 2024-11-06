Rotimi Credits Jay-Z for Birthing His Acting Career When He Sang With NBH

Play video content TMZ Verified

Before Rotimi was starring as Dre on 50 Cent's first "Power" series, he was honing his musical talent in a singing group with Jay-Z's nephews!!!

As fate would have it, Jay saw great talent in the budding artist -- as an actor.

Rotimi was recently on the "TMZ Podcast" and says Hov ran him and 4 of his nephews through the ringer during their short-lived stint as singers in their group "NBH."

They'd write and perform music together -- and then Jay would critique in the living room on the spot!!!

Jay coached Rotimi to perform his songs as if he were his older self 10 years into the future ... shaping his creative persona.

Rotimi says that was the moment his acting career was born, and it was all thanks to Jay-Z!!!

After winning over audiences on "Power," he tapped into his Nigerian roots and became an early trailblazer for Afrobeats.