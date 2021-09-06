Rotimi Assures Fans LeBron's 'House Party' Reboot Will Be Very Special

Play video content TMZ.com

Rotimi says fear not, the "House Party" reboot is in good hands with LeBron James -- despite the less than stellar reviews for LBJ's take on 'Space Jam.'

The singer and "Power" star was cast in the new 'HP,' and he told us he's already shot his scenes. He gave us the lowdown about the vibe on set, and reassured fans of the 1990 cult classic comedy ... because, as he put it, the new cast is filled with a lot of rising stars who set out to prove themselves.

Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole are playing the iconic roles of "Kid" and "Play" ... originally played by the hip-hop group, Christopher "Kid" Reid and Christopher "Play" Martin.

That might be a good enough reason for fans to give the reboot a chance. Of course, some were wary about LeBron's company, SpringHill, producing it ... as the news came on the heels of "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

Not only did LeBron star in that, but SpringHill also produced it - and even though the movie grossed over $150 million worldwide, it was pretty universally ripped.

That being said, there are signs the "House Party" reboot's set up for success.

The film's script is penned by "Atlanta" writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori ... both Emmy-nominated writers. Stephen is Donald Glover's younger brother.

Also, Charles Kidd II -- better known as Calmatic -- is making his feature film directorial debut. He directed Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" music video, which won the 2019 MTV Video Music Award for Best Direction and the 2020 Grammy for Best Music Video of the Year.