UConn's Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Party With Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz

It seems everyone wants to roll with the winners -- 'cause the UConn Huskies were spotted hanging out with none other than Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz after their national championship victory!!

Stars like Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen commemorated the massive accomplishment in the best way they knew how -- a dinner at world-renowned Asian fusion restaurant Sei Less in Manhattan ... but the party got even more hype with Alicia and Swizz!!

The musical power couple rented out the whole joint to celebrate one year of Alicia's Broadway show, "Hell’s Kitchen" ... and from the looks of it, the UConn girls were more than happy to join in on the fun.

The party went on until 2:30 AM -- with Swizz on the 1s and 2s throughout the night.

The group also celebrated their success with a champagne toast ... with Ace of Spades being the bottle of choice.