Dan Hurley Addresses 'Embarrassing' Postgame Outburst, 'Deeply Regret That'

Dan Hurley wishes he had his most recent postgame outburst back ... admitting he really could've used some help keeping his cool after falling in the NCAA tournament.

The Huskies coach shared his side of the now-viral incident on Monday's episode of the "Dan Patrick Show" ... hours before the title game between Houston and Florida -- the team UConn lost to in the second round.

“I hope they don’t f$&@ you like they F’ed us, Baylor. I really hope they don’t.” Danny Hurley to Baylor walking off the floor after a slug fest loss to top-seed Florida. Likely talking about officiating, if I had to guess #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zKKsdfsjBt — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) March 23, 2025 @Jellis1016

During their almost 18-minute discussion, Hurley reflected on the f-bombs he directed to Baylor players about officiating ... which was sparked by a call he didn't agree with during the contest.

Hurley regrets how it all played out -- along with other notable moments (including the "I'm the best coach in the country" incident) -- but thinks he might have a solution to fix his temper ... although it's not anger management courses.

"That was embarrassing," the 52-year-old said. "I wish somebody could have stopped me."

"I gotta get somebody, I think, that maybe could just walk me on and off the court. Maybe like college football."

Hurley added, "Maybe I need to get somebody that can just ... when the game ends, just get me on and off the court."

Hurley -- the 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year -- also talked about his fiery demeanor in an interview with Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" ... and he chalked it all up to his New Jersey roots.