Dan Hurley Cusses During Speech At UConn's White House Visit, Apologizes To Biden

Dan Hurley used some colorful language during a speech at the White House on Tuesday -- and while the scene was funny and endearing ... the UConn head coach still ended up saying he was sorry to Joe Biden for his potty mouth.

The hilarious moments went down just minutes ago ... as Hurley and the rest of the Huskies hit up 1600 Penn Ave. to celebrate their second straight national championship.

Biden first took the dais and congratulated all of the hoopers for their achievements ... and when Hurley followed -- he was so excited, he dropped not one, but two S-bombs!

The first one slipped out when he was talking about his nerves ... telling the crowd, "I've been to the White House before and it's scary as s***!"

Seconds later, the 51-year-old let it fly again as he was praising the Huskies for their dominant run in the 2024 NCAA tournament.

"We played a brand of basketball that was absolutely beautiful to watch and absolutely dominant ... but then all we could think about was winning the next one," Hurley said.

"It's weird as s***!"

Everyone in the room got a kick out of it, but Hurley still apologized to No. 46 anyway.

Just prior to the men's moment ... Dawn Staley and the championship South Carolina women's basketball team had some time with Biden as well -- and they appeared to have a great time -- using far more PG language.