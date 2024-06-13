Dan Hurley Admits Lakers Job Was 'Tempting,' Too Many Reasons To Stay At UConn

UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley is opening up on his decision to reject the Lakers ... admitting the team succeeded in piquing his interest -- but ultimately, he has many more reasons to keep his current gig.

Hurley -- who just turned down a six-year, $70 million offer from Los Angeles -- spoke with reporters about his eventful week on Thursday ... and said the idea of taking the reins for the Purple and Gold was "obviously tempting" and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It was obviously tempting...in the end, too many reasons to be here at UConn"



Dan Hurley talks about passing on the Lakers' head coaching job: pic.twitter.com/CSb2ACFh3I — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) June 13, 2024 @SNYUConn

The opportunity to coach a future Hall of Famer in LeBron James wasn't lost on Hurley either -- in fact, he revealed he spoke with the four-time champion on the phone during the interview process.

"The thought of coaching LeBron James was incredibly exciting," Hurley said. "One of the positives about the Lakers was the chance to coach LeBron James."

Coaching a GOAT like LeBron is great and all, but Hurley apparently believes becoming the first school to win three straight national championships would be much more fulfilling.

News of the Lakers wanting Hurley came seemingly out of nowhere -- and Coach confirmed it felt the same way for him, too ... saying he only learned of their interest at the beginning of last week.

"I don't know how long they vetted me out," he said. "I've gotten the chance to know Rob [Pelinka] these last couple of years and have grown to respect him."

Many believe Hurley was using the opportunity to gain an advantage on the school for contract negotiation purposes ... but Hurley said this was NOT a leverage situation in the end and is hopeful to work out his contract with the university soon.

