Lakers Reportedly Targeting Dan Hurley For HC Job, Prepping 'Massive' Offer

Move over JJ Redick ... the Lakers reportedly have their eyes on a new man for their vacant head coach role -- Dan Hurley!!

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning Los Angeles is so enamored with the idea of making the UConn honcho their next bench boss ... it's preparing to send "a massive, long-term contract offer" his way.

According to Woj, the two sides have already engaged in preliminary talks ... but they're expected to ramp up those conversations in earnest in the coming days.

Following his second straight national title win in April, Hurley stated he had no desire to leave the Huskies, but Wojnarowski reported he's long viewed the NBA as a dream destination.

LeBron James would certainly appear to be in favor of the move ... in a post on X back in April, he described Hurley as "so DAMN GOOD!!!"

It had been previously thought the Lakers were zeroing in on Redick ... as reports stated earlier this week they were close to officially naming him their new coach this month. L.A. was thought to have had interest in Hornets assistant James Borrego, Celtics assistant Sam Cassell and others as well.