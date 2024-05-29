NBA Coach James Borrego Touches Down In L.A. Amid Lakers Job Rumors

Play video content BACKGRID

NBA coach James Borrego is certainly taking a liking to Los Angeles lately ... popping up in town amid reports the current New Orleans Pelicans assistant is a lead candidate for the Lakers' job opening.

The 46-year-old landed at LAX on Tuesday ... and cameras were quick to ask him if he was taking a business trip -- specifically, one that could result in him donning the Purple and Gold next season.

Borrego was tight-lipped on everything ... but his presence could mean the Lakers are close to making him an offer, as outlets stated the team already had a formal interview with the former Hornets head coach.

One photog tried like hell to get a morsel of info out of the guy ... but it was clear he wasn't ready to spill the beans on any potential developments.

The Lakers are reportedly interested in a number of guys for the gig ... including Borrego, J.J. Redick, Sam Cassell and others.

LeBron James is not believed to be involved in the hiring process ... as his NBA future hangs in limbo.

Borrego doesn't appear to have any real ties to L.A., but he did go to college at the University of San Diego ... so maybe he was heading south to visit the ol' alma mater??